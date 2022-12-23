One cop martyred, several injured in Islamabad suicide attack

Remnants of the taxi that was used in the blast. — Twitter ISLAMABAD: At least one cop was martyred, while multiple were injured on Friday in a suicide attack in the Federal Capital's I-10 area, Deputy Inspector General Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha told the media.



The law enforcement agency has cordoned of the area after the explosion.



Addressing the media at the blast site, DIG Chattha said that members of the Eagle Squad stopped a suspicious taxi for checking when the suicide attacker detonated himself.

The DIG said that the attacker blew himself after he came back in his car. He added that a women and man were in the taxi when the explosion occurred.

"Police personnel saved Islamabad from a major disaster with courage and presence of mind," said DIG Chattha. He added that four cops were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Khalid Masood that they have received 10 injured. He added that apart from the martyred cop, two other dead bodies had arrived at the hospital.

The martyred cop was identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

PM summons report

Soon after the blast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a report of the suicide blast and also condemned the terror incident.

The PM also paid tribute to the martyred policemen, adding that the nation pays tribute to its martyrs. He added that the whole nation will fight against terrorism.

"The plan to shed innocent blood has failed due to the action of the law enforcement agencies," said the PM. He also announced a martyr package for the family of Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

'Country heading towards destruction'

Reacting to the blast, opposition leader Asad Umar said that the presence of the suicide bomber shows how fast the country is "heading towards destruction".



"Terrorism was already spreading rapidly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Economy destroyed. law and order destroyed. Where are they leading the country in the greed for power?" tweeted Umar.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

