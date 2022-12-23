Emily Ratajkowski enjoys date night with Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson dating rumours

Emily Ratajkowski continues to explore her options as she was recently spotted sharing an intimate moment with artist Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson romance reports.

The model, 31, who recently hinted that she wanted to date ‘multiple’ people following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, spent her Wednesday evening with Jack in the New York City.

Emily and Jack, 35, were spotted sharing a steamy kiss while outside her apartment. In the pictures, obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple was seen holding each other in a tight embrace as they share a kiss.

Emily was seen donning a casual outfit for the outing, including a red puffer coat, a pair of jeans and Nike sneakers. Greer, on the other hand, wore a navy blue coat, slacks and black shoes.

The model’s latest outing is a proof that she had a good time with the photographer as she was seen smiling several times while chatting with him.

Emily recently revealed that she is on a dating app, but it is unclear if that is how she and Greer met.

On her High Low podcast this week, the model said, “I was like, [expletive]’” adding, “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

Aside from Davidson and Greer, Emily has also been spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo.