 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys date night with Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson dating rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys date night with Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson dating rumours
Emily Ratajkowski enjoys date night with Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson dating rumours 

Emily Ratajkowski continues to explore her options as she was recently spotted sharing an intimate moment with artist Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson romance reports.

The model, 31, who recently hinted that she wanted to date ‘multiple’ people following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, spent her Wednesday evening with Jack in the New York City.

Emily and Jack, 35, were spotted sharing a steamy kiss while outside her apartment. In the pictures, obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple was seen holding each other in a tight embrace as they share a kiss.

Emily was seen donning a casual outfit for the outing, including a red puffer coat, a pair of jeans and Nike sneakers. Greer, on the other hand, wore a navy blue coat, slacks and black shoes.

The model’s latest outing is a proof that she had a good time with the photographer as she was seen smiling several times while chatting with him.

Emily recently revealed that she is on a dating app, but it is unclear if that is how she and Greer met.

On her High Low podcast this week, the model said, “I was like, [expletive]’” adding, “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

Aside from Davidson and Greer, Emily has also been spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ labelled 'branding tool for a royal reject'

Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ labelled 'branding tool for a royal reject'
Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe hand out festive gifts to homeless women in L.A

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe hand out festive gifts to homeless women in L.A
Prince Edward shows ‘disrespect’ to King Charles?

Prince Edward shows ‘disrespect’ to King Charles?
Prince Harry’s plans for third baby with Meghan Markle laid bare: DETAILS

Prince Harry’s plans for third baby with Meghan Markle laid bare: DETAILS
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott reveals that she stole Eminem's jacket

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott reveals that she stole Eminem's jacket

BTS' Jin first picture in military uniform out now: See Insides

BTS' Jin first picture in military uniform out now: See Insides

New ‘Avatar’ sequel in the works after ‘The Legend of Korra’?

New ‘Avatar’ sequel in the works after ‘The Legend of Korra’?
King Charles honours Camilla

King Charles honours Camilla
YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries longtime beau Julien Solomita

YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries longtime beau Julien Solomita
BTS becomes the first foreign artist to top Oricon’s Year-End Artist 2022 rankings

BTS becomes the first foreign artist to top Oricon’s Year-End Artist 2022 rankings