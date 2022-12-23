 
Friday Dec 23 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘deserves more blame’ compared to C-lister Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Prince Harry is standing accused of being the only blame-worthy party since Meghan Markle is just ‘cashing in’ and enjoying her ‘handsome Prince lottery ticket’.

TV show host and royal commentator Piers Morgan made this admission.

His claims come as part of a piece for The Sun and reads, “My anger at [Meghan Markle’s] cynical royal-bashing antics is nothing compared to what I think of Harry’s.”

“After all, she’s just a divorced American C-list actress now gleefully playing the role of her life, doubtless cheered on by many other woke young women in the US who wish they’d snared themselves a handsome Prince lottery ticket too, and who will fully buy into her ‘it’s all been such a racist struggle’ claptrap.”

“However, my real fury is with Harry, whose betrayal of his family and his country has now been laid bare in hideous, eye-popping detail.”

“And to see him fuel a false but incredibly damaging narrative that Britain’s a racist country with a racist Royal Family at its head, was utterly enraging.”

“How could this horribly privileged halfwit who was once so proud to serve – with courage and honour, it must be said – his Queen and country in the armed forces become such a cold-hearted traitor to both?”

