Princess Eugenie held two-year-long US job before Harry’s Megxit move

Princess Eugenie had already lived in the US earlier before her cousin Prince Harry's US move made headlines

While Prince Harry made headlines with his 2020 move to the US with wife Meghan Markle, he was hardly the first royal to move to the US; his cousin Princess Eugenie once lived in New York where she also held a job.

According to Hello magazine, Eugenie, the daughter of the disgraced Duke of York Prince Andrew, lived in New York while working for the online auction house Paddle8, before returning to the UK in 2015.

As per reports, Princess Eugenie, who remains close to Prince Harry and Meghan and even featured in their Netflix docuseries, set up home in downtown New York in the Meatpacking District, where her apartment reportedly cost about $6,000 per month.

Pictures of Eugenie’s trendy apartment from the time in 2013 show exposed brick walls with high ceilings and classic floor-to-ceiling windows with breath taking views of the Big Apple.

Talking to US Weekly back in 2013, a royal source had also revealed: “She enjoys walking to work every day,” with another source sharing, "She loves New York!"

Princess Eugenie was also often spotted at Madison Square Garden at basketball games, and even made a return to US sports stadiums with Prince Harry at the 2022 Super Bowl.

However, Eugenie returned to the UK in 2015 and later married Jack Brooksbank in 2018; the couple welcomed their son August in 2021.