Friday Dec 23 2022
King Charles Christmas at Sandringham: Police warn royal fans

Friday Dec 23, 2022

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will celebrate Christmas day in Sandringham with senior members of the royal family.

As the royal family disclosed King Charles Christmas plans, police have issued warning to royal fans, who are planning their journey to Sandringham.

The Norfolk Police, in a statement on Thursday, say: "People visiting Sandringham on Christmas Day are advised traffic control measures will be in place.

"Our advice is to arrive in plenty of time to access the public viewing area as we will have our usual precautionary security measures in place, including searches upon entry.

"Local officers will also be on duty around the estate to make sure people can access and leave the area easily."

Earlier, Buckingham Palace said: "Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022."

