Selena Gomez, The Weeknd get shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and many other musicians have made it to the nominations of 2023 Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that they have finalized the shortlists for 10 of their categories in the 2023 Oscars.

Which include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Among the shortlisted entries for Best Original Song is Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

The Weeknd’s Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water, David Byrne’s This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Selena Gomez’s My Mind And Me from her documentary of the same name.

Diane Warren’s Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, LCD Soundsystem’s New Body Rhumba from White Noise, and Giveon’s Time from Amsterdam are also included in the nominations.

As per Variety, the music branch will vote again in January to select five nominees for each category.

Nothing Is Lost would mark The Weeknd’s second nomination, while, Carolina and Lift Me Up would mark Taylor Swift and Rihanna’s first Oscar nominations respectively.

Lady Gaga has already bagged Oscar in 2018 for Shallow from A Star Is Born.