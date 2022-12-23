 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Gemma Owen sends a cryptic message after split from Luca Bish: 'I don't have any regrets'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Gemma Owen sends a cryptic message after split from Luca Bish: I dont have any regrets

Love Island alum Gemma Owen has recently given a cryptic message on her past relationship with Luca Bish, whom she met on the reality show.

Love Island famed Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were runners up on the show had a relationship for three months after the show, which unexpectedly ended.

According to Daily Mail, Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma Owen has revealed that she is happy with her newly-single status.

Speaking to Tatler on December 22, Gemma said, "It's been a really good year that I definitely won't forget. I don't have any regrets, which is important."

Indirectly hinting at her past relationship with Luca, she said that "people don't know the full story" of her relationship playing out in the public eye.

She continued, "Your life's under a little bit of a microscope. People question decisions or think they know what's going on in your life when they perhaps don't know the full story."

The reality TV star also hinted in the interview that she's in talks to have her own TV show.

Gemma, 20, further shared that she will spend Christmas at her family home with her famous footballer dad, Michael Owen. She also added that she wants to have a "really good" 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond

Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond
Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video

Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video
Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx
Olivia Cooke feels ‘naive’ after reading House of the Dragon reviews

Olivia Cooke feels ‘naive’ after reading House of the Dragon reviews
Helen Mirren expresses her ‘annoyance’ over American western movies

Helen Mirren expresses her ‘annoyance’ over American western movies
Lottie Moss reflects on her face tattoo: ‘I feel free’

Lottie Moss reflects on her face tattoo: ‘I feel free’
Lottie Moss deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash

Lottie Moss deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash
James Denton says it was dream come true to work with his son in a film

James Denton says it was dream come true to work with his son in a film
'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $600 million mark at the box office

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $600 million mark at the box office
Tamara Braun announces she is leaving the show 'Days of Our Lives'

Tamara Braun announces she is leaving the show 'Days of Our Lives'
Olivia Wilde shares glimpse of movie night with children amid custody battle

Olivia Wilde shares glimpse of movie night with children amid custody battle
Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time

Anne Hathaway opens up on playing a Jewish mother in her new movie Armageddon Time