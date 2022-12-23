Gemma Owen sends a cryptic message after split from Luca Bish: 'I don't have any regrets'

Love Island alum Gemma Owen has recently given a cryptic message on her past relationship with Luca Bish, whom she met on the reality show.

Love Island famed Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were runners up on the show had a relationship for three months after the show, which unexpectedly ended.

According to Daily Mail, Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma Owen has revealed that she is happy with her newly-single status.

Speaking to Tatler on December 22, Gemma said, "It's been a really good year that I definitely won't forget. I don't have any regrets, which is important."

Indirectly hinting at her past relationship with Luca, she said that "people don't know the full story" of her relationship playing out in the public eye.

She continued, "Your life's under a little bit of a microscope. People question decisions or think they know what's going on in your life when they perhaps don't know the full story."

The reality TV star also hinted in the interview that she's in talks to have her own TV show.

Gemma, 20, further shared that she will spend Christmas at her family home with her famous footballer dad, Michael Owen. She also added that she wants to have a "really good" 2023.