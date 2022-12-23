 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Cameron Diaz is 'back in action' for upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action after eight years, as she was spotted in striking red with Jamie Foxx.

On Thursday, December 22, Cameron Diaz was pictured for the first time on the London set of her comeback film.

According to Daily Mail, the actress appeared in a striking red shawl as she got to work with her long-time friend and co-star Jamie Foxx and Glenn Close.

Jamie Foxx was wrapped in a red blanket as he shot his scenes with Cameron and Glenn Close on the Thames.

In the filming, two speedboats were seen speeding up the river, and there was an ambulance in the cordoned-off set, while Cameron and Jamie put their arms around two child actors, a boy and a girl.

Back in Action was announced back in June 2022, directed by Seth Gordon and written by Neighbours screenwriter Brendan O'Brien.

Check out the pictures:

