Lindsie Chrisley on the 'heartache' of spending Christmas without her son

Saturday Dec 24 2022
Lindsie Chrisley reflected on the "heartache" of the Christmas celebration in absence of her son, Jackson, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Campbell.

On December 22, Lindsie Chrisley put her honest thoughts on Instagram, regarding the Christmas celebration without her son.

"As I've tried my best to emotionally prepare for this, I'm a big believer nothing can prepare you for waking up on Christmas morning without your child," Lindsie wrote to Instagram. "We've experienced a lot of change, a ton of heartache, bittersweet moments, and some sweet ones."

According to Enews, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, penned her thoughts with a couple of intimate pictures with her ten-year-old son Jackson in a cosy attire, along with pictures of Christmas ornaments on a tree, all of this compiled in a video.

"These little ornaments that y'all see in this video mean nothing to you, but splitting special things like this through my divorce was devastating to me," she continued. "Collecting ornaments from trips we took as a family and special things Jackson made us are treasures I'll hold on to forever."

Lindsie's Christmas post comes after her announcement of separation from husband Will Campbell, after nine years of marriage in July 2021.

The actress had then said, "We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

See the post below:



