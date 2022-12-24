 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not 'terrify' royals: 'Ready to respond'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should brace themselves before the royals respond to their attacks, says author Katie Nicholl.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Ms Nicholl shared that the Royal Family is not afraid to shut Prince Harry and Meghan Markle down.

"I don't think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry's autobiography. But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely."

Speaking further about Harry and Meghan's explosive docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, the author added: "Whilst I think in this instance the palace's lack of response is the right thing, there needs to be a shot across the bow from the palace to Harry and Meghan [Markle] that this is not going to be tolerated and this has to stop."

She concluded: "We know there is going to be an autobiography and I wonder if we will hear from the palace after the publication of the autobiography. I wouldn't rule it out."

