 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle gets apology from The Sun: 'We are sincerely sorry'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Meghan Markle has received an apology from The Sun over the publication's offensive article.

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry," began the outlet in their statement.

Their statement continued: "In last Saturday’s Sun, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a comment article about the Duchess of Sussex. It provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to Ipso, the independent press regulator.

This comes after Jeremy Clarkson in his column for The Sun exclaimed:  “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen's favourite son Prince Andrew thrown out of Buckingham Palace months after her death

Queen's favourite son Prince Andrew thrown out of Buckingham Palace months after her death

King Charles looking for 'magic solution' to prevent egging incidents

King Charles looking for 'magic solution' to prevent egging incidents
Meghan Markle 'was not around long' to say she did 'good job at royal duties

Meghan Markle 'was not around long' to say she did 'good job at royal duties
Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle

Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle reveals how she felt when she sat next to Prince Philip at Christmas

Meghan Markle reveals how she felt when she sat next to Prince Philip at Christmas

Meghan Markle calls her engagement interview 'orchestrated reality show'

Meghan Markle calls her engagement interview 'orchestrated reality show'

King Charles to send out strong signal of his bond with parents in Christmas message

King Charles to send out strong signal of his bond with parents in Christmas message

Meghan Markle could keep THIS title if she loses 'Duchess of Sussex'

Meghan Markle could keep THIS title if she loses 'Duchess of Sussex'
Queen cannot 'answer back' as Prince Harry 'paints' her 'puppet'

Queen cannot 'answer back' as Prince Harry 'paints' her 'puppet'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not 'terrify' royals: 'Ready to respond'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not 'terrify' royals: 'Ready to respond'
Ellen DeGeneres 'trying to make sense' of tWitch death amid 'hard holidays'

Ellen DeGeneres 'trying to make sense' of tWitch death amid 'hard holidays'