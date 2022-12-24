 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Tamar Braxton pens note from isolation: ‘Thought God was taking me home’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Tamar Braxton pens note from isolation: ‘Thought God was taking me home’
Tamar Braxton pens note from isolation: ‘Thought God was taking me home’

Tamar Braxton has just taken to Instagram to pen a note highlighting her health scare straight from self-isolation.

The TV personality shared the update on Instagram with snaps form a recent outing and even the Emergency Room.

The post issued an urgent plea of attention and read, “This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post..”

“Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!”

She also added “Yall, I have the FLU and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion… I’m on 5 different medications ..please be careful.. I wasn’t around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this .. oh yeah I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious I love y’all for real”.




More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson goes blond in festive makeover: ‘Where's my dignity?'

Dwayne Johnson goes blond in festive makeover: ‘Where's my dignity?'
Watch: BTS V drops cover of ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'

Watch: BTS V drops cover of ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'
Meghan Markle gets apology from The Sun: 'We are sincerely sorry'

Meghan Markle gets apology from The Sun: 'We are sincerely sorry'
Queen's favourite son Prince Andrew thrown out of Buckingham Palace months after her death

Queen's favourite son Prince Andrew thrown out of Buckingham Palace months after her death

King Charles looking for 'magic solution' to prevent egging incidents

King Charles looking for 'magic solution' to prevent egging incidents
Meghan Markle 'was not around long' to say she did 'good job at royal duties

Meghan Markle 'was not around long' to say she did 'good job at royal duties
Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle

Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle reveals how she felt when she sat next to Prince Philip at Christmas

Meghan Markle reveals how she felt when she sat next to Prince Philip at Christmas

Meghan Markle calls her engagement interview 'orchestrated reality show'

Meghan Markle calls her engagement interview 'orchestrated reality show'

King Charles to send out strong signal of his bond with parents in Christmas message

King Charles to send out strong signal of his bond with parents in Christmas message

Meghan Markle could keep THIS title if she loses 'Duchess of Sussex'

Meghan Markle could keep THIS title if she loses 'Duchess of Sussex'