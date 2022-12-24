Drew Barrymore gushes over Selena Gomez’s reenactment of her younger self

Drew Barrymore has just taken to social media to showcase her love for Selena Gomez’s decision to lip-sync to her younger self.

The voice over in question was from Barrymore’s interview with David Brenner.

There, she could be heard saying, “I mean, I love L.A. but I don't like to dress up in bikinis and go to the beach. I like to dress up warm and be in my thermies and go run around the hotel!"

In an effort to showcase her love for Gomez’s take, Barrymore shared her video to Instagram with the caption, “I love this so much. I love you. I’m so honored you used this sound of me from an interview when I was younger!

Check it out Below:







