Gigi Hadid is unconcerned with Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life: Here's why

Gigi Hadid not concerned with Leonardo DiCaprio’s outings as she focusses on her daughter.



According to Page Six, a source close to DiCaprio and Hadid revealed that they “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.”

The source further added that, “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.”

The model, 27, shares two-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik, with whom she had an on and off relationship over the course of six years.

The outlet’s source disclosed that the Titanic star had a busy travel schedule which also played factor in his relationship with Hadid. He was just in Miami for Art Basel and the outlet exhaustively tracked his nightly outings from yacht parties to mansion bashes. Di Caprio is now in Los Angeles as he customarily heads to St. Barts for New Year’s.

“Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio,” the source told Page Six. “His routine is too much for her.”

DiCaprio was spotted with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas on Tuesday night, December 20, 2022, leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail the next day.

However, it was later revealed by sources to Page Six, that “both were … at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car” when they left.

The model, 27 and the actor, 48, first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted at a date in Cipriani in NYC — along with venture capitalist Vivi Nevo — in mid-November. In October, the pair were spied together yet again, hanging out at a huge Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

However, a source close to Hadid told E! News in September that “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment.