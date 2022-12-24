 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid is unconcerned with Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Gigi Hadid is unconcerned with Leonardo DiCaprios dating life: Heres why
Gigi Hadid is unconcerned with Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life: Here's why

Gigi Hadid not concerned with Leonardo DiCaprio’s outings as she focusses on her daughter.

According to Page Six, a source close to DiCaprio and Hadid revealed that they “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.”

The source further added that, “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.”

The model, 27, shares two-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik, with whom she had an on and off relationship over the course of six years.

The outlet’s source disclosed that the Titanic star had a busy travel schedule which also played factor in his relationship with Hadid. He was just in Miami for Art Basel and the outlet exhaustively tracked his nightly outings from yacht parties to mansion bashes. Di Caprio is now in Los Angeles as he customarily heads to St. Barts for New Year’s.

“Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio,” the source told Page Six. “His routine is too much for her.”

DiCaprio was spotted with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas on Tuesday night, December 20, 2022, leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail the next day.

However, it was later revealed by sources to Page Six, that “both were … at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car” when they left.

The model, 27 and the actor, 48, first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted at a date in Cipriani in NYC — along with venture capitalist Vivi Nevo — in mid-November. In October, the pair were spied together yet again, hanging out at a huge Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

However, a source close to Hadid told E! News in September that “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson acts like the ‘bigger star’ after dating Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson acts like the ‘bigger star’ after dating Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski

Gillian Anderson defends ‘The Crown’ for making Royal family ‘more understood’

Gillian Anderson defends ‘The Crown’ for making Royal family ‘more understood’
Jameela Jamil stands with Meghan Markle and Megan Thee Stallion

Jameela Jamil stands with Meghan Markle and Megan Thee Stallion
Samantha Fox feels proud to give Jennifer Lopez her big break in 1991 song

Samantha Fox feels proud to give Jennifer Lopez her big break in 1991 song

Edward Norton: Tom Cruise look in 'Glass Onion' not a dig

Edward Norton: Tom Cruise look in 'Glass Onion' not a dig
Kate Middleton, Prince William share similar ‘Harry Potter scar’ on their heads

Kate Middleton, Prince William share similar ‘Harry Potter scar’ on their heads
Major plot hole in Netflix’s 'Emily In Paris' unearthed: Twitter reacts

Major plot hole in Netflix’s 'Emily In Paris' unearthed: Twitter reacts
Beyonce sets date for return to live concerts after four-year hiatus

Beyonce sets date for return to live concerts after four-year hiatus

Lupita Nyong'o reveals she's dating TV host Selema Masekela: ‘We just click’

Lupita Nyong'o reveals she's dating TV host Selema Masekela: ‘We just click’
Tamar Braxton pens note from isolation: ‘Thought God was taking me home’

Tamar Braxton pens note from isolation: ‘Thought God was taking me home’
Emma Thompson reveals she performed a stunt with a fractured ankle

Emma Thompson reveals she performed a stunt with a fractured ankle
Christina Applegate uses her ‘humour shield’ to cope following MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate uses her ‘humour shield’ to cope following MS diagnosis