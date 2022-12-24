 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘lack substance and detail’: report

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ‘no substance or detail’ in the Netflix docuseries.

The host of To Di For podcast Kinsey Schofield made this shocking accusation against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Her claims came during an interview with Fox News Digital and claimed, “While I agree that they feel like telling their side of the story was important, I have heard that Meghan was not thrilled with the final edit.”

“Expect ‘Spare,’ like the reality show, to lack detail. Full of filler, à la the bit about Harry losing his virginity to a 'beautiful older woman.' Who was it? Most people are noticing that while Harry and Meghan like to talk ... the two seem to lack substance and detail.”

