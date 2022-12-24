 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson reveals her ‘exciting plans’ for 2023 as King Charles bans Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Sarah Ferguson has disclosed that she was making ‘exciting plans’ for 2023 amid reports King Charles has finally thrown her former husband Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother shared adorable photos with Pierre Hurmic, a French politician and mayor of Bordeaux, with caption: “Meeting new friends and making exciting plans for 2023!.”

According to reports, Prince Andrew will no longer be allowed an office in the building or to use it as a corresponding address.

The Sun, per New York Post, citing sources reported, “Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Earlier, there were reports that Sarah Ferguson will join King Charles and other members of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Sarah and Andrew were married in 1986 but announced their separation in 1992, finalising their divorce four years later.

