Saturday Dec 24 2022
'Spider-Man' Tobey Maguire confirms knowing about viral Bully Maguire memes

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire finally responded to the viral Bully Maguire memes, confirming that is aware of the viral Spider-Man 3 memes.

After 15 years of infamous Spider-Man jokes, Tobey Maguire has broken his silence on the viral Bully Maguire memes.

Parker's dark egotistical arc resulted in a flood of what is now known as Bully Maguire memes, highlighting the goofy nature of the dancing and jazz-loving protagonist being negatively influenced by the Venom symbiote.

Amid the release of the upcoming film Babylon, Tobey Maguire took to Reddit to host an Ask Me Anything (AMA) and responded to the fans questions.

One such question was whether the Spider-Man star was aware of the viral Bully Maguire memes stemming from Spider-Man 3, to which Maguire responded while confirming that he has seen them and shared some of his thoughts on the jokes.

The Bully Maguire memes are considered as one of the memorable parts of Spider-Man 3.

Though Maguire was thought to be done with the role entirely following the creative differences between Raimi and Sony during development on Spider-Man 4, the actor however made his return to the superhero genre in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside his first successor, Andrew Garfield.

Various leaked photos and videos showcasing both Maguire and Garfield standing alongside current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in their respective suits made an infamous talking point at that time. 

