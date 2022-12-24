 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'Daredevil' Charlie Cox talks on whether he's interested to play James Bond

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Daredevil Charlie Cox talks on whether hes interested to play James Bond
'Daredevil' Charlie Cox talks on whether he's interested to play James Bond

Charlie Cox who reached to the heights of popularity with Daredevil, responded on whether he is willing to play the next James Bond.

Daniel Craig is the latest in the long list of actors who have taken the role of 007, with the actor's debut in 2006 with Casino Royale.

After 3 sequels, Craig finally waved goodbye to Bond in last year's No Time To Die, a film that earned mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics.

The film also marked a first for the Bond franchise, with Craig's character dying in a hail of missile fire during the emotional climax.

Now, after more than a year since the release of No Time To Die, fans are speculating who will be next to play the iconic British superspy.

In a recent interview with NME, Cox, who is playing an MI6 agent in Netflix's upcoming Treason, explained whether he is open to the idea of playing 007.

The answer is unfortunately disappointing for Cox's fans, as it doesn't sound like playing Bond is something he is interested in.

“The honest truth is that I think there are better candidates out there than me. The Bond itch has been scratched a little bit for me with Treason but also particularly by Daredevil. Playing a superhero is not so different."

He further continued, " I think they should do something different – and I think you know what I mean. It would be a really good time and opportunity to do that.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller

Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller
Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Offset holds toy giveaway for kids, says ‘God is good’

Offset holds toy giveaway for kids, says ‘God is good’
Johnny Depp doesn’t have bright career in Hollywood despite Amber Heard win

Johnny Depp doesn’t have bright career in Hollywood despite Amber Heard win
Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition

Harper Beckham wins family’s ‘gingerbread house’ making competition

Nour Wazzi upcoming movie 'Looked In' heading to Netflix soon: Release date, cast

Nour Wazzi upcoming movie 'Looked In' heading to Netflix soon: Release date, cast
Pete Davidson mother wants him to settle down with ‘marriage material’ girl

Pete Davidson mother wants him to settle down with ‘marriage material’ girl

Meghan Markle should be given 'Best Actress award' for performance in docuseries: expert

Meghan Markle should be given 'Best Actress award' for performance in docuseries: expert
Gianni Infantino says Jungkook 'Dreamers' performance his most memorable moment of FIFA 2022

Gianni Infantino says Jungkook 'Dreamers' performance his most memorable moment of FIFA 2022
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez invite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to Christmas

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez invite his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to Christmas
Meghan Markle, Harry friend shares tabloid’s apology over ‘hateful’ column

Meghan Markle, Harry friend shares tabloid’s apology over ‘hateful’ column
Hilarious mishap that left Queen being labelled as ‘the talking hat’

Hilarious mishap that left Queen being labelled as ‘the talking hat’