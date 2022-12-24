 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Imran Khan claims former army chief struck a 'deal' with Zardari and CM Murad

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressing a seminar in Islamabad on August 22, 2022 (left and former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2022. — NNI/AFP
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressing a seminar in Islamabad on August 22, 2022 (left and former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2022. — NNI/AFP

  • PTI chief continues tirade against ex-army chief.
  • Imran predicts polls in March or April.
  • He vows to remain allies with PML-Q.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that former chief of army staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa had "struck" a deal with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Imran made the revelation in conversation with journalists on Saturday as he continued the tirade against the former army chief, whom he blames now for his government's ouster.

The PTI chief recently admitted that granting an extension to Gen (retd) Bajwa was a "mistake" and had also accused the ex-army chief of "betraying" him. Also, in a conversation with journalists yesterday, he revealed that he was not in contact with the establishment “for now”.

As the PTI presses the government on holding snap polls across the country, Imran predicted that he sees elections taking place in either March or April.

He also added that PTI's members of the National Assembly would appear before Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to confirm their resignations on Monday (December 26).

The government, however, has repeatedly ruled out holding early elections citing several reasons, including floods, and said they might take place in October 2023.

"We will also remain allies with the Q-League (Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid) as they have stood by us," the PTI chief said as the political turmoil in Punjab persists.

"I will not inflict pain on the masses for remaining in power. Once I form my government again, I will not compromise on anything," the PTI chief said.

Taking a swipe at Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he said that the Bhutto scion has gone on more visits abroad than he did during his three-and-a-half-years in tenure.

"Also, if he is claiming that he is paying for foreign trips through his pocket, then are these his private visits?" he wondered.

He berated the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for getting "foreign funds" and "not having" receipts for them. "We have a database of 40,000 donors." 

More From Pakistan:

Federal ministers urge SC to take suo motu notice of Punjab crisis

Federal ministers urge SC to take suo motu notice of Punjab crisis
Azam Swati moves IHC seeking bail in controversial tweets case

Azam Swati moves IHC seeking bail in controversial tweets case
US allocates $200m for gender equality, democracy in Pakistan

US allocates $200m for gender equality, democracy in Pakistan
New biometric system for SIM cards verification launched

New biometric system for SIM cards verification launched
KP CM awaits fresh directives from Imran Khan on assembly dissolution

KP CM awaits fresh directives from Imran Khan on assembly dissolution
Winter vacation announced in KP, Punjab colleges, universities

Winter vacation announced in KP, Punjab colleges, universities
No contact with establishment now: Imran Khan

No contact with establishment now: Imran Khan
Army determined to break terrorist-facilitator nexus, says COAS on Pak-Afghan border visit

Army determined to break terrorist-facilitator nexus, says COAS on Pak-Afghan border visit
IHC strikes down ECP's order of Islamabad local body polls

IHC strikes down ECP's order of Islamabad local body polls
Parvez Elahi insists Punjab Assembly 'will be dissolved' despite assurance to court

Parvez Elahi insists Punjab Assembly 'will be dissolved' despite assurance to court
Punjab Assembly passes resolution against governor's 'illegal' move to remove CM

Punjab Assembly passes resolution against governor's 'illegal' move to remove CM
Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan attacked in Peshawar

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan attacked in Peshawar