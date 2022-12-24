 
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Meghan Markle, Harry friend shares tabloid’s apology over ‘hateful’ column

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie has reacted to British tabloid’s apology over Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘hateful’ column about the Duchess of Sussex.

The Finding Freedom author took to Twitter and shared the statement of The Sun.

According to AFP, The Sun on Friday said it regretted publishing a column by former Top Gear host about Prince Harry´s wife Meghan after a huge backlash.

A record number of complaints against the column -- more than 20,000 -- was made to the UK Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) and many high-profile figures criticised the piece, including author Philip Pullman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The article had been written in response to the couple´s recent Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" but has since been removed from the newspaper´s website.

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry," The Sun said in a statement on its website.

