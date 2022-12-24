 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya
Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani recently shared pictures with her husband Sohael Khaturiya from her holidays in Vienna, giving fans major travel vibes.

The couple is enjoying their cosy time and exploring the Christmas joy with happiness and light.

The newlywed couple gave major goals with their big and bright smiles as they posed together.

Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics

The picture shows Sohael holding his wife as they posed for a picture.

While Hansika wore a black and white striped sweater, he opted for a comfy black jacket. 

The actress also shared pics of bright streets, and a Christmas tree on her Instagram handle. The two are marking the first New Year as husband and wife.

 
Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot on 4th December this year in a grand Sindhi wedding in Jaipur. 

More From Showbiz:

Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now

Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now
'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film

'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film
Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’

Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’
Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube
'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection

'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection
Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss
Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement

Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement
'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy

'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy
Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India soon?

Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India soon?
Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?

Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?
Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary