 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict
Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict

Megan Thee Stallion’s fans have overwhelmingly backed the star after vile trolls responded angrily to the verdict of her trial against Tory Lanez.

Rapper Tory Lanez a Canadian rapper was found guilty in the Los Angeles trial as he was accused of shooting Fontaine's girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020, the jury announced Friday.

He could face up to 22 years in prison for his crimes, but Megan has spent the last few years being ridiculed on social media by vile trolls.

Now a verdict has been reached, many fans are encouraging Megan to take a break from social media and "get some rest".

"Good. Now go get you some rest @theestallion. Go on vacation, don’t take your phone," one person advised the star.

"Enjoy your holiday and take a long vacation with no social media. This last two weeks have been rough as hell @theestallion," another added.

Congratulations to Megan thee MF stallion, you need a vacation,I really hope she just logs off and enjoys her holiday,she deserves it."

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours
Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision

Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision
Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation

Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation
Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas

Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas
Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo

Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo
Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address

Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address
Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers

Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers
Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA

Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA
Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post
Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub

Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub
Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller

Ben Affleck gives green signal to ex Jennifer Garner to marry beau John Miller
Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing

Leonardo DiCaprio fails to make Gigi Hadid jealous with Victoria Lamas outing