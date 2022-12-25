'Wednesday' actress Emma Myers lifts the veil off of her 2 SEVENTEEN biases: Find out

 
Netflix Wednesday's actress Emma Myers is a notable K-pop fan with her Instagram following list including, LE SSERAFIM, STAYC, SHINee, and GOT7 but her favourite group is SEVENTEEN.

Wednesday Adams, actress, Emma Meyers was also spotted holding plushy of Hoshi's tiger which got noticed by Carats (SEVENTEEN's official fandom name). Now the actress is sharing her two biases from the group.

According to Koreaboo, Emma revealed in an interview with Teen Vogue that Jeonghan from the k-pop group is her favourite because "there’s just something about him."

In a more recent Q&A session on Instagram, the actress was asked about her two biases from SEVENTEEN and she posted a picture in response.

The picture featured two versions of the group's Semicolon album, the S.Coups version and the Jeonghan version.

