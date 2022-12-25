 
Meghan Markle reacts to UK tabloid's Jeremy Clarkson apology

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence on the UK's tabloid's apology over a column by a TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, branding it "nothing more than a PR stunt".

The column, in which the TV presenter said he hated Meghan "on a cellular level", became the most complained-about article with 20,000 objected the controversial piece of writing.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the tabloid of profiting off and exploiting "hate, violence and misogyny".

Reacting to the move, they said:  "A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we're not holding our breath."

The spokesperson described Clarkson's comments as "dangerous", adding: "The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt."

On Friday, the Sun said it regretted publishing the broadcaster's column and was "sincerely sorry". It said columnists' opinions were their own, but, as a publisher, "with free expression comes responsibility".

Clarkson faced huge backlash for his 16 December column. His daughter, Emily, said she stood against everything her father wrote about Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

After strong reaction from public, the tabloid has removed the article and displayed a copy of a tweet from Clarkson in which he said he was "horrified to have caused so much hurt" and "would be more careful in future".

