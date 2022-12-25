Netflix: List of top best psychological thrillers movies and series to binge-watch

Netflix released a wide collection of psychological thrillers movies in every genre for its subscribers to entertain them.

1. Fractured:

Fractured is a Netflix thriller that follows the storyline of Joanne played by Lily Rabe who suffers injuries due to a stray dog incident on a highway.

The movie revolves around the mother and daughter who go for an MRI, Ray passes out in the waiting and wakes up to no record of them.

The movie was released on September 22, 2019.

2. Bird Box:

Bird Box is a 2018 American post-apocalyptic horror thriller film directed by Susanne Bier and written by Eric Heisserer,

The film follows the character Malorie Hayes, played by Sandra Bullock, as she tries to protect herself and two children from entities which cause people who look at them to die by suicide.



3. The Woman In the Window:

The Woman in the Window is a 2021 American psychological thriller film directed by Joe Wright.

The film follows a phobic disorder woman who begins to notice on her new neighbours and is witness to a crime in their apartment.

Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Jason Leigh also star.

4. Lost Girls:

This mystery drama film is about a mother who goes on her own search for her daughter's disappearance, after the police's negligence in her gated Long Island community.

Her investigation brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers, killed by a Long Island serial killer, whose identity remains hidden.

5. Red Dot:

The horror-thriller features the story of Nadja and her husband, David who soon discover Nadja is pregnant.

The couple plans a romantic trip to Sweden which takes a dark and twisty turn as they fight for their life while running from a mysterious stalker.









