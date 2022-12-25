King Charles III 'lavish' Christmas will be unlike his mother: 'High standards'

King Charles III is planning a more 'lavish' Christmas than his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



The Leisure-loving new monarch will go for 'opulent' festivities with family at Sandringham.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells the Mirror: "King Charles was always a traditionalist.

"When he moved into Clarence House after his grandmother died, he kept the decor similar to hers but on a far more opulent scale.

"It will be the same at Sandringham this Christmas. The King will stick to the traditions of his mother but it will be more lavish.

"Following in the footsteps of his grandfather George VI and great grandfather George V he will fill the house with as many family members it can accommodate and everything will be done to his immaculate high standards," she concludes.