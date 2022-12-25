 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's book to reveal names of male members of royal family who spoke against Meghan?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Prince Harrys book to reveal names of male members of royal family who spoke against Meghan?

Prince Harry said some of the royal family members argued that Meghan Markle should not get protection because they thought their wives also did not get any protection.

This was claimed by the Duke of Sussex in the second episode of his Netflix documentary. He did not name any member of the royal family. Some commentators believe he might name some members of the royal family in his upcoming book titled Spare.

Refferring to media reports against Meghan, the Duke said, "Direction from the Palace was don't say anything.

Talking about the Palace's instructions on media reports, Meghan said: "No comment. Everyone just says no comment."

Harry said,"But what people need to understand is as far as a lot of family were concerned, everything she was being put through they'd been put though as well. So it was like a rite of passage."

He said, "Some of the family members were like, 'My wife had to go through that. So why should your girlfriend be treated any differently. Why should you get special treatment. Why should she be protected.' And I said, 'the difference here is the race element'."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew scandals come to theatre with 'Prince Andrew: The Musical'

Prince Andrew scandals come to theatre with 'Prince Andrew: The Musical'

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would hug Meghan Markle: 'So proud of her'

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would hug Meghan Markle: 'So proud of her'
Meghan Markle 'won' first Christmas, made Queen laugh with her cheeky present

Meghan Markle 'won' first Christmas, made Queen laugh with her cheeky present
Prince William 'horrified' as Prince Harry uses Diana for Netflix dollars

Prince William 'horrified' as Prince Harry uses Diana for Netflix dollars
Prince Harry uses Princess Diana's clip to prove royals were jealous of Meghan

Prince Harry uses Princess Diana's clip to prove royals were jealous of Meghan

Meghan reveals what did she talk about with Queen Elizabeth during first official tour

Meghan reveals what did she talk about with Queen Elizabeth during first official tour

Meghan Markle says King Charles is very charming

Meghan Markle says King Charles is very charming

King Charles III 'lavish' Christmas will be unlike his mother: 'High standards'

King Charles III 'lavish' Christmas will be unlike his mother: 'High standards'
Meghan Markle regularly 'Facetimes' with Princess Eugenie and son

Meghan Markle regularly 'Facetimes' with Princess Eugenie and son
Meghan Markle has 'demasculinised' Prince Harry: 'Losing respect'

Meghan Markle has 'demasculinised' Prince Harry: 'Losing respect'
Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65
Jennifer Aniston elated Harry Styles is 'into older women'

Jennifer Aniston elated Harry Styles is 'into older women'