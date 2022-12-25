 
Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro ‘sending out sparks’: Source

Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro ‘sending out sparks’: Source

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro have become ‘very happy’.

Insight into their relationship has been brought to light by inside sources close to People magazine.

According to said sources the 14-time MLB All-Star is a major fitness junkie and finding someone with the same level of obsession is 'equally as important'.

Not only that, “She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is.”

It is due to that fact that the duo has started getting along as “Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and body building.”

Not to mention the their interests have also started to align, as “He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life.”

According to the same source, the new beau is as into weightlifting, nutrition and body building maintenance as Rodriguez is.

For those unversed, the romance was made Instagram-official just this Saturday with a picture of both the couple and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 18, and 14-year-old Ella.

