Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are a ‘$100m fake news PR machine’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netlfix docuseries has just been torn apart by the Duchess’ half-sister Samantha Markle.



Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle issued this accusation in her interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

The estranged half-sister branded the Harry & Meghan docuseries a “series of lies.” Not to mention a “flopumentary bordering on comedy,” as revealed earlier.

This time around, she also added, “It's just been a series of lies and I can't believe we're essentially looking at a $100 million fake news PR machine.”

Before concluding she also added, “It's just projection at its finest and its almost comical, god, just so not true.”