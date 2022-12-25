 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are a ‘$100m fake news PR machine’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netlfix docuseries has just been torn apart by the Duchess’ half-sister Samantha Markle.

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle issued this accusation in her interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

The estranged half-sister branded the Harry & Meghan docuseries a “series of lies.” Not to mention a “flopumentary bordering on comedy,” as revealed earlier.

This time around, she also added, “It's just been a series of lies and I can't believe we're essentially looking at a $100 million fake news PR machine.”

Before concluding she also added, “It's just projection at its finest and its almost comical, god, just so not true.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears in bid to ‘returning to singing’ in 2023

Britney Spears in bid to ‘returning to singing’ in 2023
Kelly Rizzo reminisces ‘happier times’ during her first Christmas without Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo reminisces ‘happier times’ during her first Christmas without Bob Saget
Lindsay Lohan glows with husband in front of Christmas tree

Lindsay Lohan glows with husband in front of Christmas tree
K-pop: List of best singer 2022 revealed

K-pop: List of best singer 2022 revealed
Joe Lycett imitates Catherine Zeta-Jones Christmas clip: Watch

Joe Lycett imitates Catherine Zeta-Jones Christmas clip: Watch
Lizzo reflects on 'milestone' of becoming a homeowner after hardships

Lizzo reflects on 'milestone' of becoming a homeowner after hardships
Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro ‘sending out sparks’: Source

Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro ‘sending out sparks’: Source
Kate Winslet pokes fun at Tom Cruise after breaking his record: 'Poor Tom'

Kate Winslet pokes fun at Tom Cruise after breaking his record: 'Poor Tom'
Dwayne Johnson shares festive Holiday wishes for the winter season: ‘My friends’

Dwayne Johnson shares festive Holiday wishes for the winter season: ‘My friends’
Prince Harry's book to reveal names of male members of royal family who spoke against Meghan?

Prince Harry's book to reveal names of male members of royal family who spoke against Meghan?
Prince Andrew scandals come to theatre with 'Prince Andrew: The Musical'

Prince Andrew scandals come to theatre with 'Prince Andrew: The Musical'

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would hug Meghan Markle: 'So proud of her'

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would hug Meghan Markle: 'So proud of her'