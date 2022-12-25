K-pop: List of best singer 2022 revealed

Sunday Dec 25, 2022
The 2022's brand reputation rankings for K-pop bands were released by the Korean Business Research Institute on Saturday.
BTS was at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,830,27 for December.
With a brand reputation index of 10,727,996, Lim Young Woong took second place in the ranking.
Meanwhile, with a brand reputation index of 9,405,479, Newjeans jumped to the third position in the list.
With a total score of 5,522,367, BLACKPINK held the fourth position for December, while Younha maintained its position in the top five places with a brand reputation index of 4,865,832.
The rankings were calculated using big data gathered between November 24 and December 24 based on media coverage, customer interaction, communication, and community awareness indexes.