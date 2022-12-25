K-pop: List of best singer 2022 revealed

The 2022's brand reputation rankings for K-pop bands were released by the Korean Business Research Institute on Saturday.



BTS was at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,830,27 for December.

With a brand reputation index of 10,727,996, Lim Young Woong took second place in the ranking.

Meanwhile, with a brand reputation index of 9,405,479, Newjeans jumped to the third position in the list.

With a total score of 5,522,367, BLACKPINK held the fourth position for December, while Younha maintained its position in the top five places with a brand reputation index of 4,865,832.

The rankings were calculated using big data gathered between November 24 and December 24 based on media coverage, customer interaction, communication, and community awareness indexes.

Check out the list of top ten best k-pop groups: