Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic

'Main Atal Hoon' is slated to release in December 2023

India’s one of the most finest actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will be playing former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his next film, has dropped the first look of himself from the biopic.

Pankaj dropped the official motion poster of the biopic film named Main Atal Hoon. The actor’s transformation for the film gives an impactful vibe and absolutely resembles with Mr. Vajpayee.

He dropped a small snippet which had a beautiful sitar playing in the background and wrote: Na mein Kahin dagmagaya, na mein kahin sar jhukaya, main atal hoon.”





Ex-Prime Minister Atal was a multi-talented individual who was not just the leader of India but was a also a poet, statesman, a humanitarian, and a pure gentleman.



Main Atal Hoon is a Ravi Jadhav’s directorial film, written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is expected to go on floors next year December.

Music-composers Salim-Sulaiman will be providing the music for the film. Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam has lent his vocals for the mesmerizing video announcement of the biopic.

Pankaj Tripathi starrer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sam Khan, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Shivv Sharma and Zeeshan Ahmed backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, reports IndiaToday.