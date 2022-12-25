 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Main Atal Hoon is slated to release in December 2023
'Main Atal Hoon' is slated to release in December 2023

India’s one of the most finest actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will be playing former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his next film, has dropped the first look of himself from the biopic.

Pankaj dropped the official motion poster of the biopic film named Main Atal Hoon. The actor’s transformation for the film gives an impactful vibe and absolutely resembles with Mr. Vajpayee.

He dropped a small snippet which had a beautiful sitar playing in the background and wrote: Na mein Kahin dagmagaya, na mein kahin sar jhukaya, main atal hoon.”


Ex-Prime Minister Atal was a multi-talented individual who was not just the leader of India but was a also a poet, statesman, a humanitarian, and a pure gentleman.

Main Atal Hoon is a Ravi Jadhav’s directorial film, written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is expected to go on floors next year December.

Music-composers Salim-Sulaiman will be providing the music for the film. Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam has lent his vocals for the mesmerizing video announcement of the biopic.

Pankaj Tripathi starrer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sam Khan, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Shivv Sharma and Zeeshan Ahmed backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, reports IndiaToday.  

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures
Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor
Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'

Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'
Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics

Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics
Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now

Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now
'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film

'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film
Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’

Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’
Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube
'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection

'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection
Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss