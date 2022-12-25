 
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Britney Spears in bid to 'returning to singing' in 2023

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Britney Spears’ singing career is not seemingly over just yet as the princess of pop is reportedly planning to return to music in 2023.

The Toxic hit-maker has been reportedly receiving one offer after the other following her successful duet with Sir Elton John, Hold Me Closer.

An insider spilled the beans to The Sun that the 41-year-old is getting back in the studio but it will be "on her terms and in her time."

The last singer the singer released was in 2016 and since then the star hasn’t performed live as she doesn’t “feel "in the right place for a tour".

The source told the publication: “Britney went back into the studio for Elton and found the experience inspiring and exciting.

"There was trepidation before about how it would feel, given her sentiments that she was always pushed into recording by her dad under the conservatorship.

"But now she has been looking at offers that have come in to lay down vocals on songs, collaborates with producers, and look at a possible record.

"Her desire is to be back in the studio next year and see where the experience takes her.

"Certainly her handlers would like the timing of any new music releases to coincide with her memoir coming out to gain maximum exposure."

The insider also added that the singer isn’t likely to perform live any time soon as it “is a world away from her head space right now.”

“She still is dealing with huge anxiety caused by her time in the conservatorship where she felt that her Vegas shows were pushed on her at times when she really didn't want to be there.

"It will take a lot to get her playing live again or even considering a tour. Obviously, the fan support is there for her should she step on stage,” the source added.

