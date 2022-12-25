 
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Stripping Meghan Markle’s titles will be ‘gasoline on flames’ for King Charles

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

King Charles’ threat of titles is reportedly at risk for becoming ‘gasoline’ for the ongoing flame that is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The ToDiForDaily founder Kinsey Schofield made this claim and warned that such a move by King Charles would become “gasoline on an open flame.”

She made the admissions in her interview with Express UK, “I do wish they would consider stripping the Sussex titles but I recognize from a PR standpoint that Harry and Meghan have excelled at monetising victimhood - and stripping titles would just lead to Harry and Meghan Season Two on Netflix.”

“It would be gasoline on an open flame and allow Harry and Meghan to continue to attack.”

“Additionally, Meghan would likely start to campaign to be known as Princess Meghan... to further pursue comparisons to Princess Diana.”

“I believe 'never complain, never explain' is the strongest strategy the family has. Not acknowledging the Sussexes intensifies the narratives: 'They are not on our level. We have important things to accomplish'.”

“I know royal watchers want the Sussexes to stay away and surely the King is being advised that while Harry and Meghan are in this toxic mental space they are a liability to the monarchy.”

This comes shortly after Prince Harry accused Prince William of ‘screaming and shouting’ at him.

