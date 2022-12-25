 
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Victoria Beckham gives glimpse into ‘Beckham family’s Christmas eve celebrations

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Victoria Beckham treated fans with sweet Christmas eve pictures along with her husband David Beckham and their children, leaving the internet in awe.

The fashion designer, 48, took to Instagram and posted adorable snaps of husband David, 47, posing with their children Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper Seven, 11.

On the holiday evening, fans missed Victoria and David’s son Brooklyn, who will be spending Christmas in USA with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Sharing the adorable snaps, Victoria admitted that she missed her son Brooklyn as she shared a picture of her family donning white satin pyjamas and Santa hats on Christmas Eve.

The Spice Girl alum captioned the post, “Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”

While Victoria did not appear in the pictures herself, her family appeared in good spirits as they sported matching attire.

Victoria and David’s son Romeo also joined his family on after enjoying a countryside getaway in the Lake District with his rekindled girlfriend Mia Regan this week.

