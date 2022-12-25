Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share Christmas Eve festivities in US

Brooklyn Beckham chose to spend this year's holiday season with Nicola Peltz and her family in America.

The couple shared loved up snaps from their Instagram handles from their Christmas eve festivities.

The eldest son of football legend David Beckham shared two photos of himself with Nicola, dressed in black. The first black and white picture showed Brooklyn standing in front of a Christmas tree, sweetly kissing his wife’s cheek as she smiled.

The second photo was of the same spot, in colour, as the two posed up close for a portrait. The young chef-in-training captioned his post, “Merry Christmas Eve from me and my baby xx”

Similarly, Peltz gave a further glimpse into the festivities at the Peltz’s, sharing a carousel of five photos. Including the images from her beau’s post, Nicola posted an additional picture of herself posing with her mother and grandmother. And the last shot captured her and Brooklyn kissing passionately.



She captioned her post, “Merry Christmas Eve [Christmas tree, glass clinking, heart emoji] sending all my love to you and your family [heart emoji]”

Earlier, on December 21, Brooklyn joined his wife’s family to commemorate Hanukkah, a Jewish festival.



Prior to this, a source revealed to Closer Magazine that Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria was heartbroken to hear her son won’t be celebrating the holidays with the family.

“Vic has been dealt a massive blow with Nicola announcing that she and Brooklyn will not be spending Christmas with David and Victoria, and instead will be having it with her family in Florida, and it's made her feel teary,” the source shared.

“Vic is really upset. It's causing even more tension than before. Brooklyn doesn't see what the issue is and has promised that they'll be taking it in turns each year,” the source added.