Fans blast Kanye West for alleged anti-Semitic Ye24 merch

Kanye West alleged upcoming Ye24 merch with stark antisemitism symbols is leaving the Internet dumbfounded.

According to Animated Times, a picture of Ye's new merchandise, Ye24, is doing rounds on social media. The clothing pictured boasted the Nazi swastika symbol.

However, the pictures are not official, but rumour mill indicated the disgraced rapper might be working on such clothing items.

Given the swastika symbol, the Grammy winner did not shy away from admitting his fondness for Hitler and that he "sees good things about Hitler" during his appearance on The Alex Jones Show.

The rapper added about Hitler, saying that the Jewish media has made the public feel he has "never offered anything of value to the world." He further went on to praise the dictator for his inventions.

"This guy… invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician; you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that," he said.

The 45-year-old also reportedly wanted to name his 2018 album after Hitler.

Netizens reacted to Kanye West's alleged upcoming merchandise.

One user commented, "Wow, apparently kids think being a nazi is cool. oh well. This makes me glad young people are broke and not having kids."

Another user wrote, "This can’t be real."