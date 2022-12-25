Aamir Liaquat's ex-wife lashes out at his mother-in-law

Salma Bibi (L), Dania Shah and Bushra Iqbal. — Instagram/Facebook/@sayedadaniaamir/DrBushraIqbal

Bushra calls out Dania and her mother's greed for "money".

Liaquat's ex-wife says Salma Bibi speaks on media, but goes silent in court.

"Prove these allegations", Bushra tells Dania and Salma.

Bushra Iqbal, ex-wife of late National Assembly member and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, on Sunday reacted to allegations levelled against her by Salma Bibi, mother of the lawmaker’s widow Dania Shah.

Responding to Salma Bibi’s allegations, Bushra said: “Dania and her mother had already tarnished Aamir’s honour. They humiliated him and now they are after me.”

The popular TV host’s former wife said she is listening to everything including what Dania’s mother has been thinking and saying.

“Firstly, those who did not care about Aamir’s honour don’t know its meaning. Why would they think about our dignity? She obviously has to save her daughter, so she’ll say something,” Bushra said.

Liaquat’s ex-wife went on to say that the stories Salma has been concocting will work outside the court, not before the court.

Comparing how much her ex-husband’s mother-in-law speaks in front of journalists to how she remains silent in the courtroom, Bushra said that it is because she has no evidence to produce for her claims.

While speaking with newsmen outside a Karachi court a few days ago, Liaquat’s mother-in-law said that her daughter is a widow and has the right. She reiterated her stance on the parliamentarian’s death deeming it a murder and demanded an autopsy. “Why is Bushra stopping? We are asking the reason behind Aamir’s death and these people are filing a case against us,” Salma said.

Reiterating her stance on the well-known TV anchor’s untimely death, Salma Bibi said: “Aamir’s son saw marks of injuries on while bathing his body, which is why he ran away because he knew his father was murdered and his mother was hiding this killing.”

Bushra, when speaking with journalists, also said that the mother-daughter duo has been claiming to possess videos and audio, but hasn’t shared anything yet.

“Prove these allegations in the court and avoid levelling false allegations,” she said, referring to Dania’s mother.

She added that the lawmaker’s widow and her mother’s story "begins and ends over their greed for money".

“Our issue is not money. Whatever belongs to the parents, belongs to their children. My children are fighting for their father’s honour and dignity,” Bushra added.

Last week, Bushra insisted that girls like Dania should be punished for what she did with her ex-husband.

“Aamir was not at fault. He suffered immense injustice,” Bushra said, in the wake of the lawmaker's widow's arrest by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on December 15.

Earlier, a local court in Karachi rejected the FIA's plea seeking Dania's physical remand and sent her to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case relating to uploading controversial videos of her husband on social media.

The agency's officials arraigned the late televangelist's widow before the judicial magistrate (East) and pleaded with the court to grant them physical remand of the suspect in the case.