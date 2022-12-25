 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit  with her dog
Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit  with her dog

Dua Lipa is celebrating Christmas with her golden poodle.

The English-Albanian popstar 27 delighted fans with adorable Christmas eve pictures on Saturday morning.

Dua was clearly feeling the holiday spirit as she posed on her white couch near her beautifully decorated Christmas tree, adorned with colourful ornaments.

In the images, the three-time Grammy winner looked casual and cozy in a black turtleneck sweater and a pair of low-rise denim jeans.

The Levitating hitmaker shared another snap of herself blowing a kiss toward the camera as she spread out on her sofa.

Lipa also shared a picture of her preferred snacks which included a dish of caviar, biscuits with jam and butter, and a cheese plate.

She also shared a sweet picture of her adorable golden poodle who was sitting nearby as she caressed his soft fur.

In February, it was revealed that Dua split from the management company that helped turn her into a global sensation, following a disagreement over earnings.

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve
Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party

Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party
BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert

BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert
Kelsey Parker opens up about her grief as she spends FIRST Christmas without Tom

Kelsey Parker opens up about her grief as she spends FIRST Christmas without Tom
King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan, honours those who touch lives of others with goodness

King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan, honours those who touch lives of others with goodness
Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation
Denise Van Outen stuns fans as she shows off curves in white swimsuit

Denise Van Outen stuns fans as she shows off curves in white swimsuit
Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech

Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech
Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces

Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces