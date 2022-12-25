 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy prove that they are each other's rock as they share an intimate moment at a Christmas party.

On Friday, December 23, Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy were filmed dancing at a party before sharing a smooch.

According to Daily Mail, the former One Direction star cut a dapper figure in a plain white T-shirt. His girlfriend, Kate wore her tresses in a big bouncy curl style and looked effortlessly glam in her high-neck black bodysuit and satin bottom half.

At one point, Liam, 26, looks at the camera and gives an intense stare, looking to be disapproving of the camera invading the intimate moment.

He, then, gives the friend filming them a humourous middle finger before going in to cuddle his loved one.

He snuggled himself into her neck and then Kate gives him a loving peck on the cheek. Kate decided to reshare the moment with her 19,500 followers, while Liam decided against it.

Liam and Kate made their red carpet debut as an official couple in November at the British Fashion Awards. 

Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party


More From Entertainment:

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve
BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert

BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert
Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog

Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog

Kelsey Parker opens up about her grief as she spends FIRST Christmas without Tom

Kelsey Parker opens up about her grief as she spends FIRST Christmas without Tom
King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan, honours those who touch lives of others with goodness

King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan, honours those who touch lives of others with goodness
Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation
Denise Van Outen stuns fans as she shows off curves in white swimsuit

Denise Van Outen stuns fans as she shows off curves in white swimsuit
Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech

Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech
Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces

Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces