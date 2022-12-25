Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy prove that they are each other's rock as they share an intimate moment at a Christmas party.

On Friday, December 23, Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy were filmed dancing at a party before sharing a smooch.

According to Daily Mail, the former One Direction star cut a dapper figure in a plain white T-shirt. His girlfriend, Kate wore her tresses in a big bouncy curl style and looked effortlessly glam in her high-neck black bodysuit and satin bottom half.

At one point, Liam, 26, looks at the camera and gives an intense stare, looking to be disapproving of the camera invading the intimate moment.

He, then, gives the friend filming them a humourous middle finger before going in to cuddle his loved one.

He snuggled himself into her neck and then Kate gives him a loving peck on the cheek. Kate decided to reshare the moment with her 19,500 followers, while Liam decided against it.

Liam and Kate made their red carpet debut as an official couple in November at the British Fashion Awards.



