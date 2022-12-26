 
Yung Miami shares P. Diddy's baby announcement 'wasn't a surprise'

Yung Miami already knew what was happening behind the scenes.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, then welcomed a baby with another woman a few months later, announcing the news via Twitter.

At the time, it was unsure whether the City Girls rapper was actually the mother. However, Miami, who was born Caresha Brownlee shared how she reacted to the news of Diddy’s daughter, via Hollywood Life.

“Yeah, I did [know],”, she replied to rapper G Herbo after he asked her on the December 23, 2022, episode of her Caresha, Please podcast if she knew the rapper was expecting. “When you’re dealing with somebody, I think communication is key,” Miami, 28, added. “It wasn’t, like, a surprise.”

She then described herself as a “real b—h” who prefers that people feel comfortable coming to her with the truth. “I feel like men are so afraid of being truthful from the jump. They try to, like, lie a lot and you have to show that, ‘I’m a real person,'” she explained. “I’m real like that.”

While Miami knew Diddy, 52, was expecting his seventh child, fans did not — making it a huge surprise when he announced he had welcomed his daughter, Love, in October of this year.

According to People, Diddy is already a father to six children, including son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, who he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's late mother and his ex, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47. The other five children are Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance Combs, 16, and his 15-year-old twins: D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

