Emily Ratajkowski spends Christmas Eve with son Sylvester, gal pals: Watch

Emily Ratajkowski shared a video of herself on Christmas Eve with son Sylvester, whom she shares with ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model turned to her Instagram account on Saturday night and posted an adorable video of herself enjoying a festive dinner at a fancy restaurant with her son and two girlfriends.

In the shared clip, EmRata’s son flashes an adorable smile while feeding his mama a French fry.

Check out the Tik Tok

The My Body author happily accepts and munches on the fried offering.

Sylvester seemed comfy in strawberry-printed pajamas while Ratajkowski, 31, stunned in an off-the-shoulder black sweater.

The model opted for gold hoops and a gold necklace for the accessories. Meanwhile, her two friends were dressed up in red festive ensembles.

Ratajkowski shared carousel of photos from the evening including one cute snap where she snuggled up to her son.





Ratajkowski’s intimate Christmas gathering comes amid speculations that she is back on the dating scene following her breakup with Sylvester’s father and her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Page Six exclusively reported that the Gone Girl actress was spotted with the artist Jack Greer at The Commerce Inn in the West Village last Wednesday.

“She was in a deep conversation [with Jack] talking about something serious,” an eagle-eyed spy told the outlet.

And the duo were photographed making out outside of her apartment after their date.

Her PDA with Greer was observed after she informed fans on her High Low podcast that she was back on the dating apps following he romance with Pete Davidson.