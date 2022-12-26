 
Song Joong-ki falls for British woman, confirms relationship

Song Joong-ki has confirmed his relationship status has changed from single to mingle, as per South China Morning Post.

HighZium studio said the Korean megastar has been dating for around a year, and a mutual friend connected them.

“Song is having a good relationship with the woman,” the agency said. “We have nothing more to say about them.”

According to a South Korean newspaper, the 37-year-old new beau is outside the entertainment industry and is British nationality.

It is also reported that Song introduced her to the staff amid a press conference for the fantasy drama show Reborn Rich in Singapore on December 7.

A Frozen Flower star tied the knot with co-actor Song Hye-Kyo in 2017. The pair starred in the 2016 show Descendants of the Sun. Later, the duo called it quits about 20 months later.

On the work front, Song's latest show JTBC’s Reborn Rich has gained critical reviews and viewership ratings.

