Monday Dec 26, 2022

Travis Barker son Landon gets back together with Charli D’Amelio

Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker recently updated fans on his relationship status as he’s back with the TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Taking to Instagram, the 18-year-old posted a photo of him hugging Charlie. He wrote on the photo: “She's my girl friend again.”

Landon rocked an all-black outfit featuring a black colour, matching pants, and a cross earring.

The 18-year-old lovebirds sparked romance speculations earlier this year when Dixie launched her debut.

An insider spilt to People about the couple’s romance at the time: “They're seeing each other, and it's early stages.”

Meanwhile, Charlie recently told Page Six about the gift she’s picked for her beau Landon on Christmas.

“Landon loves jewelry, so I’m getting him a cool piece to add to his collection!” the TikTok star teased.

“I can’t reveal what Dixie’s big present is going to be, but she is obsessed with phone cases and loves to change them up all the time,” she added.

“So as one of her presents I’m getting her a new Wildflower phone case,” she added,

