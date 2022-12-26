 
Monday Dec 26 2022
Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Kim Kardashian landed in trouble after she attended Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy Hilton's star-studded Christmas party in gothic outfit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum received hate for wearing a dark costume on the joyous occasion from social media users.

However, Kathy was quick to bash the trolls as she said that it was “silly” and “ridiculous” to criticize the reality TV megastar over her costume.

“Everybody was just to come as they want and be comfortable,” the 63-year-old told TMZ while making it clear that there was no specific theme to follow at the bash.

Kathy went on to heap praises on The Kardashians star as she added, “She always looks beautiful.”

Kim sparked reactions after she went to the festive party donning a high-waisted black leather pants and a graphic T-shirt.

“Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party,” one fan penned on This is Paris star Instagram post.

Another social media user joked that Kim “didn't get the dress code memo” while one penned, “Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?”

“I guess Kim Kim's dressed for Halloween while everyone else is dressed elegantly for a Christmas party,” one critic commented.

