Monday Dec 26 2022
Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Kim Kardashian has been accused of using bizarre photoshop techniques on her latest post, shared on Instagram.

The Kardashians star’s fans have taken to the internet to call her out for allegedly photoshopping her picture with daughter Chicago West.

Kim has sparked the criticism over her black-and-white snap with her four-year-old daughter. For the click, the SKIMS founder, 42, was seen pouted for the camera as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed by the pool.

Kim captioned the post, "My baby," adding a heart emoticon.

While most fans loved the cute snap, some claimed to have noticed an editing error and accused Kim of photoshopping her picture."

Sooooo I'm the only one wondering why her neck so long here oh okay," one person commented. Another added, "Extreme photo shop," while a third person joked, "Please why is your neck so long here I hope you’re okay."

"Why you making your neck skinner than it is Kim, cmon," penned another of Kim's fans.

Meanwhile, some of Kim's followers flooded the post with appreciation for the click. Influencer Olivia Pierson wrote, ""Badddddie," alongside a flame and love hearts for eyes emoticon.

