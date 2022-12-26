Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt birthday wish for her 'mumma'

Kangana Ranaut is famous for her role in film 'Tanu weds Manu'

Kangana Ranaut celebrates her mother’s birthday by writing her a lovely yet heart touching note for her.

In the note, she expressed how she used to be scared of her while growing up and how her mother turned out to be her friend as she became an adult.

Kangana shared a picture of her with mother and wrote: “Growing up I was scared of you, when I become an adult you transformed in to a friend…Now when I see you play with Prithavi and be naughty, giggly like a kid I think to myself this my favourite phase of you…”

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo could be seen lying down and giving a warm hug to each other. Her mother wore an elegant orange dress whereas the Tanu weds Manu actor wore a light brown coloured shawl.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has jam-packed schedule. She has Emergency and Tejas in the pipeline. Moreover, she is also working as a producer for a project named Tiku Weds Sheru with Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Her production venture is slated to release on Prime Video, reports HindustanTimes.