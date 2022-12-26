Prince Harry ‘wants blood’ but ‘fears striking’ at royal nerves

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for his inability to ‘go all out’ all ‘while seeking to wound but fearing to strike’ Prince William.



Royal commentator Richard Eden issued this claim in his new piece.

The allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come as part of a new piece for the Daily Mail.

There, he claimed, “How does Harry acknowledge this fatherly concern? He tells viewers that as a father himself, he doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes his parents made.”

“If this doesn’t wound the King then Harry’s bizarre claim that he had a second ‘family’ to bring him up almost certainly will. Unfortunately Harry cannot decide who this second family is.”

“Is it the group of friends he says he spent time with during his teenage trips to Lesotho in southern Africa or is it, as he later puts it, the comrades he met during his ten years in the Army?”

“Never mind: the drum beat of these complaints is what counts. It is about neglect and lack of guidance.”

“But while Charles may be hurt, Prince William will have every reason to resent the way both he, and particularly Kate, are treated.”

“Even a close pal of Prince William stepped forward to brand Prince Harry’s accusations about Kate “a classic example of seeking to wound but fearing to strike.”