 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘haunted gaze has gone away’: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts have started to rejoiced in the fact that the ‘haunted gaze’ has finally disappeared from Prince Harry’s eyes.

Body language expert Judi James made this admission while speaking to Express UK.

There the body language expert pointed out the change in demeanor Prince Harry appears to have undertaken since moving to the US.

One such expert, Ms James was even quoted saying, “Harry’s poses on the stage show moments of a man loving the attention, both from his audience and of course his wife.”

Before concluding Ms James also pointed out how two years in and “The haunted gaze has gone and instead we have a man grinning playfully from ear to ear.”

