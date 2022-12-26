King Charles breaks THIS royal tradition for first Christmas speech

King Charles broke the royal tradition which was followed by his mother late Queen Elizabeth as monarch for years for his first Christmas speech.



King Charles addressed the nation in his first ever Christmas speech on Sunday.

According to Express UK, while Queen Elizabeth was almost always spotted sitting down for her speech, King Charles broke the tradition by choosing to stand while giving his address.

Meanwhile, in first Christmas message, King Charles hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the UK.

Addressing the country from the Windsor Castle chapel and standing aside a sparkling Christmas tree, King Charles noted in the annual pre-recorded royal message -- broadcast at 1500 GMT -- that it is a "particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones".

In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared "a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others".

"This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society," he added, praising public sector workers from the armed forces to emergency responders to teachers.”