PCB to follow govt's advice on going to India for next year's World Cup: Najam Sethi

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi addresses a press conference on December 23, 2022. — PCB

Can't take any decision on Asia Cup which isolates us: Najam Sethi .

. Sethi says no gag on Ramiz Raja’s commentary assignments .

. Appointment of new coach to be decided in 8 to 10 days: Sethi.

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi said Monday the board would follow the government’s advice on touring India for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

Speaking to media in the port city, Sethi said that Pakistan and India's cricket issues are beyond the cricket board's control and the government always decides them.

“We will obey whatever the government would suggest to us and we will seek the government’s advice when the time arrives, similar to the last time I was the chairman,” he said.

“As far as Asia Cup is concerned, I will go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the situation is; we’ll take a decision which is in the better interest of the game;

"We have to see what other board’s position is, we have to play cricket with everyone, we will not take any step which can cause any isolation,” said the chairman PCB management committee.

Replying to a question, Sethi said there would be no gag on former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s commentary assignments.

“I’ve always respected him, I understand his position, but we will always welcome if he wants to do commentary assignments in the future,” he said.

He also confirmed that the PCB had approached Micky Arthur for a coaching assignment, but nothing has been finalised as of yet.

He said they would decide on the coach in 8 to 10 days.

“We have contacted Micky Arthur, and he is currently busy with Derbyshire. We have sought his consultation on whether he is available or not and if he has some names to suggest to us,” Sethi said.

Sethi said that Women League is a good idea, but it has yet to be executed, and he will seriously work to promote women's cricket.

However, he was not impressed with the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) and said he has heard all the negative things about the tournament and would soon review the project.

The top PCB official added that he and his team are tasked to implement the 2014 constitution and would do all the work in 4 months.

He added that the figures regarding his expenditures as chairman of PCB in the last tenure issued by the previous regime in PCB were "misleading".